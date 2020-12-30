Gandhiji’s Bowl, Fork and Spoons to be Auctioned in UK, Expected to Fetch Close to Rs 55 Lakh

Cutlery items used by Mahatma Gandhi during his time between 1942-1944 in Aga Khan Palace in Pune and at the Palm Bun House in Mumbai are going to be up for auction in the United Kingdom’s Bristol.

The auction will take place on January 10 at an opening price of GBP 55,000, which is equal to Rs 54,57,810, reported ANI. The report also says that the lowest estimate by the auctioneer is Rs 1.2 crores after the addition of GST, insurance, freight, auctioneer's commission and Indians customs duty on import of antique items.

Although bids are unpredictable, the auctioneer has put the highest estimate at GBP 80,000 which will take the cost to Rs 2 crore after additional expenses are taken into consideration.

The cutlery items include a small metal bowl, two wooden spoons and a fork. He used this while he was imprisoned at the Aga Khan Palace and also during his stay at his friend Narottam Morarji's bungalow, Palm Bun in Mumbai. He stayed at the house several times, especially in 1924 after his operation for appendicitis.

These items come from the collection of Sumati Morarjee, the first woman in the Indian shipping sector who was also awarded the second-highest honour of the country, Padma Vibhushan for her services. Sumati was in the list of the closest friends of the Mahatma.

According to the East Bristol Auction website, the record of these items can be found in Sumati Morarjee Felicitation Volume and in the epic film Gandhi by Vithalbhai Jhaveri. The catalogue by the EBA says that the cutlery is “an incredibly important set of historical artefacts, not only relating to Gandhi, but to the history of India.”

The bowl, fork and spoons are simple and traditional in construct. The website has attached several pictures of the items with the announcement of their auction.

Materials used by Gandhi have been auctioned several times and collectors have paid huge amounts of money to possess these things. The spectacles of Mahatma Gandhi were sold for Rs 2.5 crore in August this year by the same auction house, East Bristol Auctions in London. This item was said to have been given to the vendor’s uncle by Gandhi during his time in South Africa.

Another one of the letters written by Gandhi on anti-untouchability was also reportedly up for auction earlier this year.