Ganesh Chathurthi: Surat Doctor Makes Idol With Dry Fruits, to be Distributed to Covid Patients

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be quite different this year with social distancing being maintained due to the viral pandemic. But the virus has failed to bemuse the spirits of a doctor in Surat in Gujarat, who has not only prepared an environment-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha but also decided to keep the idol at a COVID-19 hospital.

Dr Aditi Mittal has prepared a 20-inch Ganesha idol using various dry fruits. ANI tweeted the photograph of the idol earlier today on Saturday.

Gujarat: Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits for #GaneshChaturthi. She says, "I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital" pic.twitter.com/AupCOURiuj — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

As the idol will be placed at a hospital that strictly caters to COVID-19 patients, the dry fruits will be distributed amongst the patients to aid their immunity. The doctor wrote on her Twitter account that she had used 511 dry fruits in total to prepare the idol. It will be kept at Atal Samvedna in Surat for 10 days before being distributed as prasad in the form of ‘VIGHNAHARTA'.

Her caption read, “Made Eco-friendly Ganesha with 511 dry fruits will be kept at covid hospital 'Atal Samvedna' of Surat for 10 days and will later be distributed as 'prasad' in the form of 'VIGHNAHARTA' blessings for happy and healthy life. These dry fruits will also add up the immunity”.

With the popular festival beginning today, many celebrities have also called for the eco-friendly way of celebration. Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani posted the picture of a clay idol of Ganesh that he has been sculpting himself.