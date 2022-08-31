Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Ganpati Idol With 3,425 Sand Laddoos

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India and the festivities are often grand in scale. For instance, the famous Lalbaugcha Raja or the Chinchpokli Chintamani idols in Mumbai. The festival holds great importance among all Hindu festivals and is celebrated auspiciously in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. In that vein, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, known for his grand and innovative sculptures, has made a special Ganesh sculpture.

Pattnaik’s sand Ganesh idol is made of 3,425 sand laddoos and some flowers. Laddoos are one of the bhogs offered to Lord Ganesha. The sand artist created his sculpture on the Puri beach in Odisha.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi .My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/BGIuuMqESF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 31, 2022

On Ganesh Chaturthi last year, Pattnaik made a Ganesh sculpture with 7,000 seashells and the words “World, Peace” at Puri beach. In 2019, the sand artist created a sculpture using plastic bottles urging people not to use single-use plastic. According to news agency PTI, the 10 ft long sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha was created by Pattnaik by using 5 tonnes of sand and over 1000 unused plastic bottles install around it. The sand artist had highlighted that if we don’t recycle and reuse plastic, it takes over a thousand years to decompose and creates health hazards.

In another innovative celebration this year, Ganesh idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style in some of the pandals of Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with maximum enthusiasm for their biggest festival. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version alone.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrantly celebrated festivals in India. Huge pandals are erected to worship Lord Ganesha and the 10 days see a hoard of devotees coming and offering sweets and other things to God. Lord Ganesha was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month.

