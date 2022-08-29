Ganesh Chaturthi: Bengal's Dokara Art is Getting a New Lease of Life in Kashi

Even in the city of god Shiva – Kashi, the preparations for Ganesh Utsav, the worship of Ganesh, have gathered pace. The markets are decorated and Ganpati Bappa’s statues could be seen adoring at several places in the vast market. And this has started pulling crowds while the worship is still a day away.

The most attractive of all statues is the one made in the Dokara style of Bengal and these statues are in great demand in the city Banaras this year. This, in turn, gave a new lease of life to the Dokara artists in the city of Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Modi in the Parliament.

Almost all the shops in Varanasi have these statues of Ganpati and which is the centre of attraction for the people here. A shopkeeper, Saurnali said that it is for the first time that in Varanasi, the Ganapati statues have been styled on the Dokara art of Bengal and there is great demand for such statues.

As far as its cost is concerned, it depends on the size of the statue, and statues from ₹250 to ₹5,000 are available in the market.

These statues are considered pure

As per the customers, they are going to take home a statue of Ganesh which has been styled on Dokara art for worship. Ganesh statues made in the Dokara style are of clay and metal and that is why it is considered pure for worship and they are very attractive also.

Thousands of year old art

Dakara art of Bengal is an ancient form of art practised in the eastern part of India. In this art, artists make statues of gods from wax, clay and metal. Apart from Bengal, this art form is also famous and practised in Jharkhand, Odisha, and in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. This form of statue-making art is very intricate and needs great precision.

