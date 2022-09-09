Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai Police Happy to Be Back at 'Bandobast' After 2 Years

After a wait of two long years, Mumbai is set to host a grand Visarjan for Lord Ganesha. The Ganpati Visarjan processions were not permitted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. As the city gears up for bidding adieu to Bappa, Mumbai Police is also ready with the “bandobast” for the occasion. Sharing an Instagram video, Mumbai Police wrote that the streets haven’t been the same in the last two years. “We couldn’t have been happier to be back on bandobast as we bid adieu to Bappa tomorrow, revelling with you all through,” the police department added in the caption.

The video features a montage of different clips of Mumbai Police at work during the pandemic as a rendition of Ganesh Aarti by Rekha Bhardwaj plays in the background.

For the Ganpati Visarjan, a dedicated team of more than 20,000 police personnel and other specialised units will be deployed in the city. Multiple quick response teams, riot control vehicles and bomb detection and disposal squads will also be deployed in the city. Additional CCTV cameras have also been installed to track minute-by-minute movement in the procession.

The police have issued a traffic advisory informing people about the roads that will be blocked during the precession.

Overall, 74 roads across Mumbai will be shut for traffic while another 54 will operate one way. All heavy vehicles will be banned on 57 roads and parking restrictions will be applicable at 114 locations in the city. The restriction will be in effect from 12 PM on September 9 to 6 AM on the next day.

The immersion of Ganpati Idols will take place at Girgaon Chowpatty (beach), Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu and Malad, apart from 70 natural lakes as well as artificial ponds made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). To improve visibility at the immersion points, the authorities have installed 3,069 flood lights and 71 searchlights.

