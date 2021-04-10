Researchers and archaeologists have been carrying out various studies to find out more about ancient Indian sculptures. These studies will enable us to make a fair assessment of the advancement of art in the ancient era. In another such finding that could help researchs, archaeologists have discovered a second century Lord Ganesha idol at an agricultural field in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report in The Times of India, the farmland where the idol was found belonged to former minister N Raghuveera Reddy. Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy informed that the idol dates to Satavahana Period. The assessment was made based on the iconography, style of art and delineation found during the exploration carried in and around Nilakanthpuram village in Madakasira Mandal.

The terracotta idol features Lord Ganesha seated in his Liatasana posture and measured in the dimensions of 6x4x1.5 cm. This Ganesha idol could be the oldest of its kind, in entire South India. This idol is the second such terracotta idol that could be dated back to the second century. The first one was reported from Veerapuram in Kurnool District, during the 1980s

Talking about the latest discovery, Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of Cultural Centre of Vijaywada and Amravati said that the elephantine head of the idol was a handcrafted design and there was no use of stencil material. Though the hands, ears and legs of the idol were broken by possibly the constant tiling of the land, probosci’s posture which tilted towards the right helped the archaeologists to confirm it as a Ganesha idol.

He further adds that the idol was made using levigated clay and then baked and burned in a separate kiln by a potter who must have been an expert in handmade sculptures.

The idol was confirmed to be of Lord Ganesha by historian RH Kulkarni. He said that the image of the idol is from the times when the Brahmanical images had started taking perfect forms.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here