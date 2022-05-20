Gangubai Kathiawadi, but Cat: Fans Await Alia Bhatt's Reaction to Adorable 'Cathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt’s career-defining role as Gangubai Kathiawadi has not only inspired several dance or make-up Instagram Reels but memes as well. A recent tweet going viral on the microblogging site shows a feline dressed as the prominent brothel owner of Mumbai’s Kamatipura. The edited picture of a white cat was shared on Twitter by a user called Anubha. The picture sourced from a Facebook page titled Subtle Curry Traits shows a white cat dressed in a white saree. The edited picture of the cat somehow resembles Alia’s look as Gangubai as the cat can be seen sporting a bright red sindoor bindi on forehead, a nose piercing, pearl necklace, and a limb adorned with red bangles. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Anubha called the cat “Gangubai Cathiawadi.” The sublime wordplay along with the impressive editing of the cat’s picture has made the tweet go viral.

Shared on Thursday, the tweet has been liked by over 19.3k users. After the tweet received an overwhelming response, Anubha expressed her wish to make the tweet reach Alia as well. Anubha also shared the tweet with Alia via Instagram message, however, the actress has not reacted yet.

Given that Alia has been sharing some Instagram Reels, and posts made by fans inspired by her performance in the film, we can expect her to react to this tweet as well. Besides the movie, Alia is also a cat parent. The actress had recently shared a picture from her wedding where she posed with her Persian cat named Edward. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia added to the caption, “Cat of honour.”

Fans have been reacting to the witty Gangubai cat meme. One of the followers commented on Twitter, “Cutest thing I saw in the morning.” Another fan smitten by the adorable feline tweeted, “Awww this is hella cute.”

“I love this! Made me laugh out really loud in office. Thank you,” read another comment.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi released in February and was also selected for screening at Berlin International Film Festival.

