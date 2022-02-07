'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Called Out for 'Racist' Scene, Casting Cisman in Transwoman Role

The trailer of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ dropped a few days ago and the fresh look of the movie has created a buzz in social media. The film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The story is based on Gangubai Kothewadi, who was a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Other actors who are part of the movie - Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz - make appearances in the trailer. Though fans loved Alia’s look and the cinematography, a few raised concerns about a scene in which Gangubai is shown sitting on a dentist’s chair. The dentist examining her has Mongoloid features and when he asks Alia to open her mouth wider, she retorts by saying: “Pura China muh mein ghusayega?" (Will you put entire China in my mouth?) People from north-east India face discrimination in the country. Such a dialogue can further perpetuate the stigma, say netizens.

“How racist is this? How can a prominent celebrity promote this kind of scene. He speaks Hindi and still she says like that? #GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer."

“Really liked the trailer of #GangubaiKathiawadi until the racist dialogue 🙂 Bollywood will never change."

“poora China muh mein daalega kya ?" Of course, because the dentist is North Eastern so he is Chinese right ? Racism and Xenophobia at its worst! #GangubaiKathiawadi."

“Can someone tell Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casual racism in the name of humour isn’t funny; never was, never is, never will be. Period."

“Poora China mooh me daalega kya?" Wow. Such a necessary dialogue it makes it to the trailer. An actor with oriental features, and of course the only thing that comes to @SanjayLeelaB ‘s mind is “China"!!! Such humour, much #racism #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08 #northeastindia."

Besides this, a few others pointed out that instead of Vijay Raaz, a transwoman should have been chosen to play the role of Gangubai’s rival, Razia Bai.

“Yes, Vijay Raaz nailed #GangubaiKathiawadi trailer. But, it’s sad that Bansali didn’t cast a trans woman for this role. The film industry should stop casting cis actors as trans characters!!!! Will Bollywood ever learn?"

“Loved #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer and it look very promising but then again another CIS male is playing a trans role. I know Vijay Raj will do it good but this is a pattern in Bollywood from a long time and maybe it’s high time to change it."

“Yet another shameless robbery of transrole. The only roles trans people get is to play are like this one and when some cis person plays trans role, they takeaway the only opportunity #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer #GangubaiKathiawadi @SanjayLeelaB @aliaa08"

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing on February 25.

