2-min read

Ganguly and John Wright Reuniting During World Cup Game Has Made Fans Nostalgic

Under the leadership of John Wright and then captain Sourav Ganguly, India was able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
Ganguly and John Wright Reuniting During World Cup Game Has Made Fans Nostalgic
Image tweeted by @marikannan33.
John Wright and Sourav Ganguly just teamed up to do the commentary for the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday and fans cannot help but remember the good ol' days of Indian cricket.

Wright, who coached India from 2000-2005, arrived at a time when the team was suffering from match-fixing scandals. The New Zealander along with the then newly-appointed captain Sourav Ganguly partnered to rebuild the fallen side and took it to great heights together.

Under their leadership, India was able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport, where Laxman and Rahul Dravid put their foot down and weaved a partnership of 376 runs. India, who were at a brink of loss after their first inning outing, bounced back and won it by 171 runs.

The duo was also involved in India's thrilling victory of 2002 Natwest Final against England, where two youngsters Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh arrived at the scene after India's mini-collapse and propelled the team to yet another famous victory.

While Team India triumphed in several away and home series under Wright's guidance, perhaps the biggest success the Ganguly-led Men in Blue tasted was during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India found themselves in the finals against Australia.

The Wright-Ganguly partnership was a fruitful one - one that took the team from its darkest days to the sunny ones. That India could win a match from any situation became a new norm.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that seeing Wright and Ganguly together seated in the commentary box in 2019 for a warm-up World Cup game brought a smile on desi fans' faces.


























facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

