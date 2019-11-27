'Why So Serious?' Ganguly's Light-Hearted Banter With Daughter Sana is All Kinds of Adorable

Sourav Ganguly and his daughter Sana engaged in a light-hearted banter on social media soon after India swept the series 2-0 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last Sunday.

Ganguly shared a picture on Instagram from the presentation ceremony in which he was seen sporting a serious look.

Sana posted a comment saying: "What is it that you're not liking."

BCCI President and former India captain Ganguly answered back: "That ur becoming so disobedient".

Sana got back saying, "Learning from you."

The cricket-crazy fans here came, they watched and they applauded. But India's maiden pink-ball Test wouldn't have been possible had it not been for Ganguly.

It was his vision and he left no stone unturned to ensure that India not only finally played a Day-Night Test, but also organised it in a manner that was nothing short of a spectacle.

Speaking to IANS, during the final session on the second day of the Test between India and Bangladesh, Ganguly had said it almost felt like it was a World Cup final being played at the historic ground.

"Just take a look around (fans with their camera lights on to click pictures). Do you see this? Have you seen this in Test cricket? When was the last time you had a capacity crowd watching a Test match? Feels like it is a World Cup final," he said.

