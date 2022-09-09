Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Devotees Share Photos, Videos Bidding Tearful Goodbye to Bappa

It’s Ganpati visarjan time, marking the end to an auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganpati, was celebrated with fervour across the nation. The festivities end today on September 9 with Ganesh Visarjan, which is referred to as Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees bid farewell to Ganpati on this day, marking the end to the festivities. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 31, Wednesday, and Anant Chaturdashi is being celebrated today on September 9, Friday.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of devotees bidding emotional goodbyes to Ganpati.

Challe bappa! ☹️ This farewell hurts after 10 days of celebrations & sheer joy in the house! Pudhchya varshi lavkar yaa ❤️#GanpatiVisarjan pic.twitter.com/sapy2Jv48s — Ankita Pingle (@ankitap1805) September 9, 2022

Their pure love for Ganpati made me emotional #GanpatiVisarjan pic.twitter.com/9Slgfu85fQ — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) September 8, 2022

As you immerse the #Ganesh idol on the occasion of #AnantChaturdashi, may the lord open new ways for a better, brighter, and positive future for you and your family. #AnantChaturdashi #GanpatiVisarjan #अनंत_चतुर्दशी pic.twitter.com/CKrtcNwzAg — Ankit Patnaik (@patnaikjonty) September 9, 2022

Heartwarming scenes were witnessed during Ganpati Visarjan this year. Setting a fine example of communal harmony, devotees halted a Ganpati Visarjan yatra (Ganpati immersion procession) in Mumbai while passing a mosque and changed their music from bhajan to ‘bhar do choli meri ya Muhammad’ as a mark of respect.

The Ganpati procession was headed for immersion on Sunday evening when it took a pause in Malad outside a mosque on their way and paid respects by changing the music for a few minutes, according to a report by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, more than 3,900 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as saying.

