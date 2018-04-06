English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Garland Thrown at Rahul Gandhi Lands Perfectly Around His Neck, Video Goes Viral
The incident happened during the Congress president’s roadshow in Tumkuru on Wednesday where Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: A garland thrown by Congress supporter landed exactly around Rahul Gandhi’s neck during a roadshow in Karnataka.
The incident happened during the Congress president’s roadshow in Tumkuru on Wednesday where Gandhi was campaigning for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
It was caught on camera and the video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, Gandhi can be seen standing on top of his bus waving at the crowd while conducting his roadshow. Suddenly, a hand is seen throwing a garland at him.
The garland landed exactly around his neck. For a second, he looks stunned by what happened and then quickly removes it.
Police are investigating whether the incident was a security breach or not.
Gandhi was in Tumkuru to visit the Lingayat seminary Siddhaganga Mutt and seek the blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swami, the highly revered seer of the community.
On the fifth lap of his two-day election tour in Karnataka, Gandhi visited the Mutt and met the 111-year-old seer along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC President G Parameshwara.
His visit comes against the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government's move to recommend to the Centre grant of religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, who are politically powerful.
The state government's action was seen as an attempt to divide the votes of Lingayats, who constitute about 17 percent of the state population and form a strong vote base of BJP.
BJP is projecting Lingayat strongman, former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, as its chief ministerial face.
On all his earlier tours, Gandhi had visited temples and other religious places. BJP president Amit Shah has also visited the Siddaganga Mutt seer and other Lingayat and Veerashaiva pontiffs during his tours. Shah had also met the seers of Dalits and Backward Classes in an attempt to reach out to the communities from these sections.
Also Watch
The incident happened during the Congress president’s roadshow in Tumkuru on Wednesday where Gandhi was campaigning for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
It was caught on camera and the video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, Gandhi can be seen standing on top of his bus waving at the crowd while conducting his roadshow. Suddenly, a hand is seen throwing a garland at him.
Karnataka’s got talent! 😉 pic.twitter.com/qkQqaefefe— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 5, 2018
The garland landed exactly around his neck. For a second, he looks stunned by what happened and then quickly removes it.
Police are investigating whether the incident was a security breach or not.
Gandhi was in Tumkuru to visit the Lingayat seminary Siddhaganga Mutt and seek the blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swami, the highly revered seer of the community.
On the fifth lap of his two-day election tour in Karnataka, Gandhi visited the Mutt and met the 111-year-old seer along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC President G Parameshwara.
His visit comes against the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government's move to recommend to the Centre grant of religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, who are politically powerful.
The state government's action was seen as an attempt to divide the votes of Lingayats, who constitute about 17 percent of the state population and form a strong vote base of BJP.
BJP is projecting Lingayat strongman, former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, as its chief ministerial face.
On all his earlier tours, Gandhi had visited temples and other religious places. BJP president Amit Shah has also visited the Siddaganga Mutt seer and other Lingayat and Veerashaiva pontiffs during his tours. Shah had also met the seers of Dalits and Backward Classes in an attempt to reach out to the communities from these sections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move