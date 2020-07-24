Gaseous Planets Sticking Around a Sun-like Star Snapped in First-ever Stunning Photo

Astronomers have managed to capture a stunning photo of a sun-like star between two gaseous planets.

This star was first seen by astronomers a couple of weeks ago.

According to a report published in Mashable, this sun-like star is known as TYC 8998-760-1.

Researchers assert that this star is a younger version of the Sun and TYC 8998-760-1 is believed to be only 17 million years old.

Describing the star, the researchers said that it was a very "young version" of our own Sun.

This star is located around 300 light-years away in the Southern constellation of Musca.

Watch the story of the first ever image of a multi-planet system around a Sun-like star, as captured by the ESO's VLT #ESOCastLight #BiteSizedAstronomy #4K #UHD pic.twitter.com/VG8DRmUJy0 — ESO (@ESO) July 22, 2020

The absolutely stunning image has been captured by using something called the SPHERE instrument. This instrument was used on European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT).

As per Alexander Bohn from Leiden University, who is the lead researcher in this study: "a snapshot of an environment that is very similar to our Solar System, but at a much earlier stage of its evolution."

The study has revealed that two gas giant exoplanets revolve around their host star at distances of about 160 and 320 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Further, it was also observed in the study that these planets are comparatively heavier. It was observed that the inner planet and outer planets are 14 times and 6 times the mass of Jupiter, respectively.