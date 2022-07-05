Gaten Matarazzo of 'Stranger Things' Feels Relieved as 'Running Up That Hill' Becomes GenZ Anthem

Actor Gaten Matarazzo shared his hilarious response to the revival of the iconic track Running Up That Hill that featured in the fourth season of his sci-fi, horror web series Stranger Things. Matarazzo, who plays the role of Dustin Henderson, recently appeared on the chat show of comedian Jimmy Fallon to talk about his return to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen. During the episode, Matarazzo shared that he is utterly happy that Running Up That Hill became a viral sensation on the internet.

The reason behind this lies in season three of Stranger Things. During the episode, The Battle of Starcourt, Matarazzo aka Dustin, and his onscreen girlfriend Suzie sang the iconic rendition of NeverEnding Story that emerged as a key takeaway for the viewers. After the release of the episode, the actor had to perform the rendition multiple times on various shows including a duet with Fallon during his last appearance on The Tonight Show.

Now, that Running Up That Hill became an instant hit due to Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield, Matarazzo is relieved that some of the heat is lifted off him. During the chat show, he told Jimmy Fallon, “It’s great for me because it’s replaced, NeverEnding Story. It’s awesome.” He further added, “It sucks for Sadie, yeah, but I’m in the clear for a bit.”

How did Running Up That Hill became an instant hit?

In Stranger Things season 4, Sadie Sink’s Max is attacked by antagonist Vecna. Vecna is yet another dangerous entity from Upside Down, who murders distressed teens in Hawkins. Vecna uses Max’s guilt surrounding the death of her brother Billy to isolate and torment her in the parallel universe. When Max is targeted, characters Dustin, Steve, and Lucas rescue her by using her favourite song Running Up That Hill.

The episode brought back the interest in Kate Bush’s retro song to top music charts almost 37 years after its initial release.

