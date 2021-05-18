Gateway of India Pounded by Waves amid Cyclone Tauktae in Viral Video Leave Netizens Stunned

A viral video of the Gateway of India flooding as strong waves from the Arabian Sea pounded onto its ancient walls has been going viral on social media, even as Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat late on Monday night. Categorised as a ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’, Tauktae passed through Maharahstra earlier in the day, causing at least six deaths and mass damage to property. On Monday, wind velocity touched a record 112 kmph. As the storm moved on its way to make landfall at Gujarat post-midnight, however, the wind speed receded considerably to under 75 kmph as last reported at 8 pm.

While Maharashtra, which is currently in a state of lockdown following a severe spike in Covid-19 cases, grappled with the moderate rains coupled with gusty winds, an apocalyptic video of the Gateway of India, being thumped by crashing waves as the wind blew with record velocity went viral. In the video, waves can be seen breaching the barriers that generally separate tourists, borne by high-speed winds. The video surfaced on Twitter and has left netizens shocked.

Maaaan …..nature's fury has no parallel !Never ever seen Gateway of India like this in all these years 😱#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/xOg52kBo0i — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) May 17, 2021

Never Ever Seen Gateway of India like this 😟😱 Wondering if water has entered the Taj Hotel?? #CycloneTaukte #Gateway_of_India #mumbairain pic.twitter.com/ayfZHgVc0H— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 17, 2021

Other dramatic images and footage captured by individuals and media platforms such as The Weather Channel show the stupendous force of the cyclone which has left three sailors missing in Maharashtra, as reported by PTI on Monday night.

Mumbai Mayor @KishoriPednekar ji took stock of the situation near Gateway of India. https://t.co/lRKtjpUs90— Shivsena Communication (@ShivsenaComms) May 17, 2021

Mumbai | Heavy rain & gusty winds were seen in view of Cyclone TauktaeVisuals from Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/TryURytl3p — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Viral | The iconic Gateway of India surrounded by gigantic wave. Clip recorded from Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/KD85a3HXYx— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 17, 2021

Waves pummel Gateway of India in Mumbai. I feel dizzy just watching these. #CycloneTauktae (WhatsApp forward, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t an average rainy day video) pic.twitter.com/knuFClTDOx— Mridula (@mridulasee) May 17, 2021

Many wondered about the damage the incoming waves must have caused the Taj Mahal hotel which stands beside the Gateway of India.

Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai hard. The Taj Mahal Hotel and Gateway of India being lashed by waves from the Arabian Sea. #CycloneTaukte pic.twitter.com/Ygs5I0sFe6— IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the cyclone, with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on the Gujarat coast Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh people in Gujarat and leaving two barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian Sea.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae which has taken the form of a “very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here