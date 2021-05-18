buzz

Gateway of India Pounded by Waves amid Cyclone Tauktae in Viral Video Leave Netizens Stunned
Gateway of India Pounded by Waves amid Cyclone Tauktae in Viral Video Leave Netizens Stunned

Cyclone Tauktae left the Gateway of India battered with waves | Image credit: Twitter

Cyclone Tauktae made landfall at Gujarat on Monday night after battering Maharashtra with winds that reached a record velocity of 112 kmph during the day.

A viral video of the Gateway of India flooding as strong waves from the Arabian Sea pounded onto its ancient walls has been going viral on social media, even as Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat late on Monday night. Categorised as a ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’, Tauktae passed through Maharahstra earlier in the day, causing at least six deaths and mass damage to property. On Monday, wind velocity touched a record 112 kmph. As the storm moved on its way to make landfall at Gujarat post-midnight, however, the wind speed receded considerably to under 75 kmph as last reported at 8 pm.

While Maharashtra, which is currently in a state of lockdown following a severe spike in Covid-19 cases, grappled with the moderate rains coupled with gusty winds, an apocalyptic video of the Gateway of India, being thumped by crashing waves as the wind blew with record velocity went viral. In the video, waves can be seen breaching the barriers that generally separate tourists, borne by high-speed winds. The video surfaced on Twitter and has left netizens shocked.

Other dramatic images and footage captured by individuals and media platforms such as The Weather Channel show the stupendous force of the cyclone which has left three sailors missing in Maharashtra, as reported by PTI on Monday night.

Many wondered about the damage the incoming waves must have caused the Taj Mahal hotel which stands beside the Gateway of India.

Meanwhile, the cyclone, with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on the Gujarat coast Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh people in Gujarat and leaving two barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian Sea.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae which has taken the form of a “very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published:May 18, 2021, 08:54 IST