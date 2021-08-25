They both started with a court statement. In 2016, Aaron Persky, a judge, in his statement about a man convicted of sexual assault, said his character “indicates a period of, essentially, good behaviour." Five years later, a Guahati court called a student, an accused in a rape case, “a talented, young student and a future asset to the state of Assam." In both cases, two things were clear: consideration on part of the court, based on behaviour of the students: they were both academically better than the usual. While the court statements, one while sentencing the student to six months, and the other while granting him bail were different in nature, one common arch remained between both of them: their academic achievements and potential career were considered more important than the allegations of the women who had accused them.

India had its #MeToo movement in 2018, when a young woman spoke up about the sexual assault she faced from a leading comedian. One spark of an accusation had then started a rapid fire that spread across industries and encouraged women to speak up. Years later, it seems that while women are still speaking up, their voices are considered less important. The Gauhati High Court recently granted bail to an IIT BTech student accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student, after observing that he is a “talented, young student and a future asset to the state” of Assam. Justice Ajit Borthakur said that there was a “clear prima facie case” against the accused, but there is “no possibility” for him to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence as the investigation is complete, Bar and Bench reported.

“However, as the investigation in the case is complete and both the informant/victim girl and the accused are the State’s future assets being talented students pursuing technical courses at the IIT Guwahati, and are young in the age group of 19 to 21 years and hail from two different States, continued detention of the accused may not be necessary,” the court said.

The statement, however, has been vehemently met with backlash on social media, and too many people have found a connection, or perhaps a repeat of the ‘Brock Turner’ episode, just in a different part of the world.

‘Brock Turner’ had become a common name, and Internet infamous personality after the then Standford student and swimmer was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on campus. According to the judge Aaron Persky, Turner had a clean record and was a good student — an all-American swimmer with Olympic dreams who had made a mistake. Anything more than six months and probation would have had a “severe impact" on Turner’s future, Persky said in his ruling, the full transcript of which was released by The Guardian.

The statement released by the victim said, “Nobody wins. We have all been devastated. We have all been trying to find some meaning in all of this suffering," adding that Turner’s outcome of the ordeal was being stripped away off his college education and a place on the swim team. “Your damage was concrete; stripped of titles, degrees, enrolment. My damage was internal, unseen, I carry it with me. You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my safety, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice."

Something else, that was common in both cases, was the usage of alcohol: Brock Turner and his victim were both inebriated when the assault took place. In case of the IIT Guwahati student too, according to the FIR, the accused called the victim to the premises of Aksara School on the evening of March 28 for discussing her responsibility as the Joint Secretary of the Finance and Economic Club of the college and forced her to drink alcohol. He allegedly raped her after she fell unconscious.

But alcohol is not the common factor in these cases, which caused the outcome. Assault is. In her statement, Turner’s victim had written, “This is not a story of another drunk college hook­up with poor decision making. Assault is not an accident."

In 2019, Turner’s victim, came out with her autobiography titled “Know My Name," where she detailed her ordeal, but also spoke about societal responsibility. In her book, she wrote, “The place to be remembered is not where I was assaulted, but where he fell, where I was saved, where two men declared stop, no more, not here, not now, not ever."

