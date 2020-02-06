Take the pledge to vote

Gaumutra Eye Drops, Room Fresheners and Toothpastes for Sale at Prayagraj Magh Mela

These products have been manufactured at a gaushala in Bithoor in Kanpur.

February 6, 2020
Gaumutra Eye Drops, Room Fresheners and Toothpastes for Sale at Prayagraj Magh Mela
Soaps, toothpastes, room fresheners, incense sticks, eye drops and pain-relieving oils and other products made from cow urine and cow dung are now on sale at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

These products have been manufactured at a gaushala in Bithoor in Kanpur and among the best sellers are medicines for indigestion, arthritis, cataract, diabetes and lung infection.

Abhishek Bajpai, manager of the VHP-run cow shelter, told local reporters that this is the first time that these products were on sale at the Magh Mela, though some of them had debuted in the market during the 2013 and 2019 Kumbh Melas.

He said: "Our products range from organic fertilisers and home cleaners to eye drops and painkillers. People who believe in the medicinal properties of cow urine and dung are visiting our stall in large numbers. The products are already available at all the RSS/VHP camps across the country. We are also in the process of registering with online shopping sites."

Bajpai further said that their products have organic value.

The eye care products can help improve vision. Apart from cow urine, dung is also used for making soaps, face packs and incense sticks," he said.

Volunteers of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu frontal organisations have been promoting products that have cow urine as a key ingredient across the country.

