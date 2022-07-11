Gaurav Taneja's Arrest For Birthday Celebration Gets the Memes Flying on Twitter

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday after thousands of fans, on his wife Ritu Rathee’s request, gathered at a metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders which have been imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, and then arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. He was granted bail hours after the arrest.

Twitter, as per ritual, made memes out of the situation. Taneja put out a statement on the incident and also said that he had permission to celebrate his birthday at the metro. It would also appear that he poked a bit of fun at himself, sharing a number of memes made at his expense on his Instagram stories.

Normal people – If you have never cried on your birthday for once, you haven't yet experienced what life is.

Him – #GauravTaneja pic.twitter.com/81V5Vvwpx6 — Whatever (@__aditisharma) July 11, 2022

“A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight,” Taneja’s statement read, as cited by E-Times.

The statement further mentioned that the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd had broadcasted their scheme to book metro coaches for celebrations. The YouTuber also thanked his fans for the ‘overwhelming response’ and supported them saying they did not raise any objectionable slogans and were not even violent.

“It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” the statement read. “Exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans,” it added.

The couple concluded by saying that since they had all the necessary permissions, they would take a legal course in the matter.

