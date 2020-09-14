Gauri Khan's Debut Book 'My Life in Design' to Hit the Stands Next Year; Calls it Visually Appealing

Celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan will make her debut as an author with a book about her journey as a designer, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Monday.

The coffee-table book, tentatively titled My Life In Design, will be released in 2021 under Penguin’s ‘Ebury Press’ imprint, they said.

Talking about her book, Khan said it would be “visually appealing”, and guide both “aspiring designers” and people who want to learn about design in general.

“There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design.

“The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book, and I will be delighted to see it published soon,” said Khan, who owns Gauri Khan Designs (GKD), a well-known interior design company.

So be it renovating her own home, of several Bollywood A-listers — including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez — or designing commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, spas, hotels, show apartments and various turnkey projects, Khan’s journey as a designer, as per the publishers, has been an “original and exciting story”.

Besides giving readers an insider’s view of her life and experiences as one of the most sought after interior designers in the country today, the book also promises to be a treasure trove with “never-before-seen photos of her work, family and residence.

“The pandemic has brought several learnings, and it has forced us to slow down, look around and ponder. As most of us are working from home there is renewed interest in creating our own happy space to keep us positive and motivated through these trying times.

“I am delighted that Gauri Khan has decided to share her design philosophy and open up her home for all the readers. I am excited to be working on the book, and I look forward to publishing it,” said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India.