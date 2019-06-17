Twitter Calls out Gautam Gambhir For 'Hypocrisy' Over Participation in India-Pakistan World Cup Match

Just three months back, BJP MP and ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said at an event in Delhi, “Either you don’t play them anywhere or open doors for them. What happened in Pulwama is absolutely not acceptable. I am sure it’s going to be difficult to boycott Pakistan in the World Cup but they are not playing them in bilaterals. The best they can do is to stop playing in Asia Cup as well, that’s what I believe."

His strong comments came in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama in February where 44 CRPF soldiers lost their lives. Gambhir, in his message, asked the country to forfeit the World Cup match against Pakistan that was held on June 16 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The match did take place and India added another victory to their World Cup record against Pakistan, winning on all seven occasions since 1992.

As the match was underway and the usual banter between the netizens from both sides of the border filled social media, it was Gambhir's tweet from the match morning that turned heads and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

Here comes the biggest battle we all look out for. Play 'Star Contest' with me for #INDvsPAK match on @CricPlay. Let's see if you can score more than me, follow the @CricPlay page, download the App & create your team now! #CricPlay #FantasyCricket #StarContest #AbIndiaKhelega pic.twitter.com/eKRWa8iLYF — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 16, 2019

Adding to the misery was the former cricketer's appearance on Star Sports channel, where he was seen on the panel extending his cricket prowess and analysing the India-Pakistan contest through the course of the match. That he was "making money" off an India-Pakistan match he had once suggested forfeiting, did not go down well with Twitterati. Several eagle-eyed users were quick to point out his "hypocrisy" and slammed Gambhir by bringing up his statement and videos from the past.

Ghar se nikalte hi... Kuch door chalte hi... pic.twitter.com/uStx8MIcmH — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 16, 2019

Gambhir was calling for boycott of Pak after Pulwama, today he's cheering for #IndiaVsPakistan match. Sehwag suggested to boycott WC, today he's brand ambsdr of Ind-Pak match. Zee News bashed Sidhu whn he went Pak ,today they hv invited Pak guests to discuss match. *HYPOCRISY* — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 16, 2019

So Gautam Gambhir is doing commentary and making money out of a match he is opposing. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) June 16, 2019

Hypocrisy is not a Gambhir matter pic.twitter.com/pwjnCweydx — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) June 16, 2019

Gambhir is in the perfect mould of a Indian politicians. He grabs attention by something to instigate the nationalist feelings then goes and makes money doing analysis of the very same match he wanted India to forfeit. Gambhir preach what you practice atleast. pic.twitter.com/w4Hwrcj5s8 — Dweepayan Mishra 🏳️‍🌈 (@dmmishra96) June 17, 2019

Pic 1 : Gautam Gambhir before elections Pic 2 s Gautam Gambhir after elections #INDvPAK #WC2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/a10vwCJCvC — AAP Ka Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) June 16, 2019

#IndiaVsPakistan Gautam Gambhir before the elections - "India should boycott playing against Pakistan, even if it means letting go of the World Cup final, India should be ready to do it." Gambhir now - pic.twitter.com/Vwc7gyckyL — Souvik Roy Moulick (@SouvikRM10) June 16, 2019