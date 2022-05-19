Gautam Gambhir's Wild Reaction After LSG's Epic Win Had KKR Fans Cracking the Same Joke

Gautam Gambhir, the former mainstay in Kolkata Knight Riders’ camp, celebrated the win of Lucknow Super Giants against KKR in the IPL 2022 thriller in the most animated manner. Gambhir, who now heads LSG as the coach, looked tense when KKR needed just 3 off 2 with hero Rinku Singh on strike. Marcus Stoinis managed to take wickets on the last two deliveries of the match, helping LSG book a berth in the playoffs in dramatic final moments. The camera then panned to the dugout area where Gambhir was seen in a fiery mode, throwing hi-fives all-around showing how much invested he was in LSG’s maiden journey in the cricket tournament.

Ayooo arrest this guy, he ain't Gambhir pic.twitter.com/AEpvMdnmfC — Chalak Billu (@chalakbillllu) May 18, 2022

As incredible as his reaction was, the fact that it came against KKR was not lost on anyone as IPL fans imagined Gambhir giving KKR a solid farewell by showing all the emotions buried inside him after the 2-run win.

A very painful vidaai out of play offs pic.twitter.com/eCT8b24TFR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2022

Gambhir lives to destroy kkr lmao — b s h k (@ambanidaww) May 18, 2022

Gambhir taking revenge from kkr be like pic.twitter.com/TYSGyifw9U — Yash Jain (@kiwiyash____) May 18, 2022

Gautam Gambhir knocking Out KKR Out of the IPL #LSGvKKR pic.twitter.com/T3LmpV8EAJ — Abhishek Tyagi (@abhishektyagi08) May 18, 2022

I think Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir will go to KKR dressing room and start bashing them for not winning this game. Cracker of a game. That's what biggest cricket league in world brings to your plate producing nail biting matches with each passing day #LSGvKKR — Dr Manjunath Nishani (@manjunishani) May 18, 2022

Gambhir who had won IPL for #KKR is now excited after the catch looking at KKR going out of the tournament. #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/CefgoZycq5 — Abhay ✍ (@Abhay29121995) May 18, 2022

Even more embarrassing For KKR to do this Blasphemy when Gautam Gambhir is sitting in the opposition's Dressing Room — Besto Friendo (@BrownTrackitis) May 18, 2022

Gautam Gambhir did forget a few times that he is not the captain of KKR now. Jokes apart, this was one of the best games of this season. Rinku and Narine turned a dull game into a thriller. #LSGvsKKR #IPL2022 — Sherlock (@Engineeroast) May 18, 2022

Gambhir whole Gambhir after

match the match pic.twitter.com/teIM7Fnnpr — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) May 18, 2022

Gambhir after winning a league match. Dhoni after winning an IPL trophy. pic.twitter.com/j9j8wFdZij — Rohan MSDian™ (@Csk_army1) May 19, 2022

Although LSG deservedly won the match, it was Rinku Singh’s late 40 off 15 that was hailed far and wide by viewers of the game. Chasing 210/0 posted by KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, KKR 208/8 in response.

