Gautam Gambhir's Epic Reaction After LSG Stun CSK in IPL 2022 Thriller is Now a Meme

Gautam Gambhir’s passion for the sport of cricket needs no introduction. The former Indian batter, who has now been assigned the duties to mentor IPL’s brand new franchise Lucknow Super Giants, was at his animated best after Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni chased down the target of 211 set by Chennai Super Kings like it was no biggie in a thrilling IPL 2022 clash on Thursday. The LSG chase began on a stunning note as openers KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) laid out the perfect foundation for the debuting franchise to stay in the hunt. Although the LSG wickets didn’t tumble, the asking rate did keep getting higher and higher after Robin Uthappa (50), Shivam Dube (49), Moeen Ali (35) helped Chennai Super Kings post a formidable total of 210. Seeing the incredible spirit shown by Lewis and Badoni in their maiden IPL victory, Gambhir, seated in the dugout, roared in celebration.

Gambhir has the last laugh pic.twitter.com/xqgWpq9BUP— सनीश (@sunnieee_45) March 31, 2022

Gautam Gambhir's reaction when Lucknow Supergiants won the match and Ayush Badoni hit a SIX. pic.twitter.com/nfVXajgyAQ— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2022

This is exactly why Captain Gautam Gambhir ruled in IPL! His aggressive captaincy! Man takes his job very seriously. THE ONLY REASON TO SUPPORT #LSG pic.twitter.com/wACUHEEpH5— PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) March 31, 2022

Same energy as Gambhir kicking the chair after KKR's win against RCB pic.twitter.com/soA27Mnhhh— R. (@itzzRashmi) March 31, 2022

Lucknow, 2nd favourite of mine this season. One guy, Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/1NdfmX1SOB— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) March 31, 2022

these aggressive emotions by Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/jrooeQbNzn— Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) March 31, 2022

The celebration of Gambhir says it all - what a win for Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/KrmcoMBrCk— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2022

Of course, there were memes.

Gambhir after winning one match Vs Dhoni after winning IPL pic.twitter.com/MHPljCjUYV— ` (@FourOverthrows) March 31, 2022

7 year old me when mom comes from market with Mangoes pic.twitter.com/MFFdTjDb6l— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2022

Gautam Gambhir owning my idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his pockets yet again pic.twitter.com/E1WX8EeIwJ— MSDian (@HonestMsdFan) March 31, 2022

Gambhir isn't happy because Lucknow won, but because Dhoni lost pic.twitter.com/xEySqdmchm— Aman Goyal (@A_man_at_peace) March 31, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants eventually sealed the victory with six wickets and three deliveries to spare. Chennai Super Kings, headed by Ravindra Jadeja, have now lost two in two.

