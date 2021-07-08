Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir managed to make head turns on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 40th birthday on Wednesday when the former updated his Facebook cover photo with a throwback picture of himself from the night of the 2011 ICC World Cup final against Sri Lanka. It was Gambhir who walked in after India were struggling at 31/2 with both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag back in the pavilion at the Wankhede.

Gambhir, with his 97 (122), laid the foundation in bringing India closer to the target and after his departure, Dhoni took the wheels and drove India to a historic victory, one that was 28-years apart from Kapil Dev’s 1983. Come Wednesday, fans of Dhoni celebrated veteran cricketer’s special day with photos of the former Indian skipper’s special moments, including the victorious WC final where he was also awarded Man of the Match for his 91.

Did Gambhir deliberately change his photo on Mahi’s birthday? Indian cricket fans were clearly divided.

“We are well aware about your contribution to Indian Cricket. Your PR team definitely has doubts over it and hence this type of posting on a particular date. You are better than this and we know it. The younger generation will get a different angle of your digital communication, credits to this type of social media posts," commented one user under Gambhir’s cover photo.

“Be classy. People value your contribution too. But don’t have this grudge. It’s unbecoming," wrote another.

“*Immaturity Levels* sky High !!"

“Gautam Gambhir’s innings was more important than dhoni’s knock."

“There is no need to post pics to remind us of your achievements. We know your worth. A wish to Dhoni won’t harm you."

This, however, isn’t the first instance where Gambhir has irked Dhoni fans. Last year, as India celebrated the 9th anniversary of the 2011 WC win, Gambhir responded to a throwback picture where Dhoni hit the famous six to bring the cup home. The former cricketer said the obsession with Dhoni’s six had to stop.

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Back then, many were of the opinion that Gambhir’s tweet was in bad taste.

