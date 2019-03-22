LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Caught: Gautam Gambhir's Teaming Up with the BJP Comes As Little Surprise

BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who was also present at the announcement, did not confirm the constituency where the party will field Gambhir from. "Let's leave it to the country's Election Committee. For now we are happy he joined the party," he said.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Caught: Gautam Gambhir's Teaming Up with the BJP Comes As Little Surprise
Cricketer Gautam Gambhir greets his fans on the last day of Ranji Trophy group league match between Delhi and Andhra at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, in New Delhi on December 9, 2018. Gambhir announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018, with the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh being his last match.

"The next Ranji trophy match against Andhra will be my last game in the sun. It is all coming to an end from where it started at Feroz Shah Kotla," Gambhir said in his video announcement, which was shared on social media. "As a batsman I have always valued timing. I know the time is just right and I am sure it's sweet as well," he said.




Now, Gambhir has announced his decision to take on a more challenging game, that of the electorate, after being inducted into the Delhi cadre of the Bharatiya Janta Party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking at BJP headquarters in Delhi, the former cricketer said, "I thank the party for giving me this opportunity. I am joining this party after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. It's an opportunity for me to do something for my countrymen. I look forward to doing my best."

BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who was also present at the announcement, did not confirm the constituency where the party will field Gambhir from. "Let's leave it to the country's Election Committee. For now we are happy he joined the party," he said.

In any case, if one takes a closer look at his social media and the predilection for social commentary that is clearly visible therein, one might suspect Gambhir has long been preparing for the next big game of his life: a career in politics.

Gambhir has always been vocal over various issues plaguing the nation and ever eager to demonstrate his knowledge of current events and society's problems, Gambhir is literally a poster-boy of desi Twitter, as we explore below.

He took Delhi's political masters to task over the pollution crisis in the region.




He had a heated exchange with Omar Abdullah over the death of Mannan Wani.
















He naturally had an opinion on the Amritsar train tragedy, in which a group of Ramlila revelers were run over by a speeding train.




He also tackled the sensitive issue of famrer suicides, calling out political parties over their inaction.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram