Gautam Gambhir Loses His Cool After Shahid Afridi Expresses Worry Over ‘Kashmir Bloodshed’
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to express anguish over the 'appalling and worrisome' situation in Kashmir.
Image Credits: Gautam Gambhir/ Twitter | Shahid Afridi / Facebook
Three Army jawans were martyred and thirteen militants, "top commanders" of militant outfits including four civillians were killed in encounters across south Kashmir on Sunday.
This was one of the biggest offensives on militancy in recent times in the trouble-torn state while police said the forces had avenged the brutal killing of Lieutenant Umar Fayaz.
Responding to this, a furious Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and urged the UN to intervene to stop the bloodshed.
Afridi wrote,
"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"
Gautam Gambhir, who shares a cold relationship with Afridi, reacted strongly to the comment.
He slammed the Pakistani cricketer's tweet and wrote that Afridi was "celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!" Gambhir wrote, "Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!
In 2016, Afridi had sparked controversy before the start of World T20 in Mohali.
Asked by former Pakistan cricket captain and commentator Rameez Raja if he and his team had support from the crowds in Mohali, Afridi responded by saying, "a lot of people are here for Kashmir".
"It seems you have a bit of fan following here in Mohali," Raja remarked after Afridi lost the toss in the match against New Zealand.
"Ya, a lot of people, a lot of people are here from Kashmir as well. And I want to thanks people of Kolkata, they really support us as well," Afridi said at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium.
