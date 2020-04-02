BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Gautam Gambhir Wants the Obsession With Dhoni's Six to Stop and Cricket Fans are Divided

AFP image.

AFP image.

Gambhir, with his 97, laid the foundation in bringing India closer to the target and after his departure, Dhoni took the wheels and drove India to a historic victory.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
"Dhoni finishes off in style, it’s a magnificent strike into the crowd..."

India was struggling at 31/2 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. It took only two deliveries for pacer Lasith Malinga to remove opener Virender Sehwag with a plumb leg-before. Sachin Tendulkar was next to depart with an inside edge pouched safely by Sangakkara. It was Malinga on both occasions.

But then Gautam Gambhir arrived at the scene and changed the course of the match. Gambhir, with his 97 (122), laid the foundation in bringing India closer to the target and after his departure, Dhoni took the wheels and drove India to a historic victory, one that was 28-years apart from Kapil Dev's 1983.

The then Indian skipper smashed a stylish 91 in 79 deliveries and was awarded Man of the Match for it.

But perhaps the shot from the night that has remained etched in the memory of millions of Indians was the winning six hammered by Dhoni to Nuwan Kulasekara that sent the entire country on the streets for celebrations.

Reliving the 9th-anniversary of the glorious days, ESPNcricinfo posted the iconic photo of Dhoni serving the final blow.


While nostalgia among cricket fans hit hard, it was Gautam Gambhir's tweet that got the most attention.

"Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX," Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir's tweet divided netizens. Many came in support of the former cricketer.








However, many others believed that Gambhir's tweet was in bad taste and ESPNcricinfo was only celebrating the shot that brought the cup home without actually undermining the roles of cricketers in the historic victory. ESPNcricinfo along with many fans were reliving the moment and not just Dhoni's six, felt many.



The memers had the last laugh in the Twitter beef.




