Gautam Gambhir's 'Unimpressed' Reaction Imagined by Fans as RCB End LSG's IPL Journey

Gautam Gambhir, the coach of Lucknow Super Giants, stayed unhinged throughout the IPL Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he watched his team along the sidelines perish by 14 runs in a must-win encounter on Wednesday night at the Eden Gardens. Sure, Gambhir had brief moments where he did display a few emotions including when skipper KL Rahul dropped the crucial catch of Dinesh Karthik, but other than that, the former cricketer restrained himself from any kind of theatrics as Lucknow’s dream run to their maiden IPL trophy came to a disappointing end.

This, however, did not stop Twitterati from imagining Gambhir losing his temper in different scenarios over the LSG loss.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in the stadium right now : pic.twitter.com/TayGF6Hgkn — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) May 25, 2022

Eden Gardens crowd chanting "RCB! RCB!" Gautam Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/tetu02egAY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2022

Gautam Gambhir throughout the match. pic.twitter.com/YB1ynqLj5V — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) May 25, 2022

Gambhir celebrating RCB's win is what makes this gentlemen's sports so beautiful. ❤ pic.twitter.com/b6DUWTfqC2 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 25, 2022

Aur kitna deep leke jaana hai match tumko? 22 over tak? pic.twitter.com/MjQSvE2xPZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2022

Scenes at LSG dugout during innings break.#RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/9hECpTSP18 — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) May 25, 2022

Patidar and LSG's fielding has heated up the atmosphere. Just want Gambhir and Kohli to grab collars in dug out. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 25, 2022

RCB have already gotten a winning total. Now, they are just scoring to enrage Gambhir ever more. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar helped push RCB into the qualifier two in the IPL eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On a day where the big-name players failed to deliver (read: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glen Maxwell), this 28-year-old came into his own, slamming a stupendous 112 off 54 balls that would make him trend on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.