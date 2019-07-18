Gearing up For 2053 World Cup? Cricket Fans Try Viral #FaceAppChallenge on Team India
Thanks to cricket fans, the Indian squad had gotten a new makeover, sporting silver hair and beards, on images that were taken prior to the ICC World Cup 2019 as part of its official photoshoot.
Edit posted by @mufaddal_vohra.
While the #SareeTwitter challenge and #BeardTwitter challenge may be hugely popular but the one challenge that has really taken social media by storm is one which turns people into sixty-year-olds!
#FaceAppChallenge is the newest sensation that has gripped the fancy of people wanting to find out how they will look when aged. A host of celebrities from around the world have already joined the trend with Bollywood's Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan setting major old-age goals with their altered faces on social media. Indian cricket fans too have now joined the bandwagon and taken pictures of cricketers and put it in the FaceApp, only to find how hilarious the results are.
Thanks to cricket fans, the Indian squad had gotten a new makeover, sporting silver hair and beards, on images that were taken prior to the ICC World Cup 2019 as part of its official photoshoot. From the likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, to Hardik Pandya and others, fans used a plethora of images on the app to find out how their favourite cricketers would look like as sexagenarians.
Here's what they shared:
At the age of 70 how Indian cricketer would look like ?An absolutely stunning to see this heart warming image ! #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/rHpoKZ0L8Q— Vikas Bal (@ivkyt19) July 16, 2019
How @imVkohli look in his old age hummmm angry man with lot of anger @BCCI @Shoaib_Jatt @BBCUrdu #ViratKohli #teamindia pic.twitter.com/C1uyDAh9lz— Baber khan (@Baberkhansr) July 16, 2019
Leading Wicket Taker of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/tUD3SN4Kq4— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
#faceappchallenge #FaceApp #hardikpandya #lasithmalinga Like and retweet... pic.twitter.com/aZmXtNeM2f— Aryan singh🇮🇳 (@cricket_myworld) July 17, 2019
Turns out, the Indian cricketers were not the only ones getting a makeover, courtesy fans, cricketers from Pakistan and other countries too were not spared.
Leading run scorer of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bKYppfaB67— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Best Wicketkeeper Batsman of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/nAaSXxJSEm— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Best fielder of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/6v0Vi6xnGo— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Most economical bowler of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/n9rlAEsvtc— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Most stylish player of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/6Ehtc5IWQ2— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Best captain of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/UdWizFAivd— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Quickest bowler of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/BWNcC30iE9— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Most disciplined bowler of 2053 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/RNpXyxXXbC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2019
Look how these players will be looking in their old ages...😚😚#Cricket#PakistanCricketTeam #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tSHZa3fZKh— F.A.Mir (@fmeer10) July 16, 2019
FaceApp on some famous cricketers. pic.twitter.com/yYGHdGFsuf— ʆαfαηGα (@StarkSid_) July 17, 2019
#FaceApp rejected the face of Afghan Cricketer @rashidkhan_19, saying that the leg spinner will remain 19 years old till 2090 AD. Source: @ACBofficials #faceappchallenge #faceapp— Javid Nisar (@javidnisar_) July 16, 2019
However, not all the posts were by cricket fans. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one cricketer who happily jumped in on the trend and took to his Instagram. Chahal posted a pic of himself using the viral app and captioned it, "Old is Gold".
FaceApp initially had gained popularity in 2017 where the filter applies wrinkles and grey hair to photos and has only resurfaced recently using an artificial intelligence technology to age photos more realistically.
