3-min read

Gearing up For 2053 World Cup? Cricket Fans Try Viral #FaceAppChallenge on Team India

Thanks to cricket fans, the Indian squad had gotten a new makeover, sporting silver hair and beards, on images that were taken prior to the ICC World Cup 2019 as part of its official photoshoot.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Gearing up For 2053 World Cup? Cricket Fans Try Viral #FaceAppChallenge on Team India
Edit posted by @mufaddal_vohra.
While the #SareeTwitter challenge and #BeardTwitter challenge may be hugely popular but the one challenge that has really taken social media by storm is one which turns people into sixty-year-olds!

#FaceAppChallenge is the newest sensation that has gripped the fancy of people wanting to find out how they will look when aged. A host of celebrities from around the world have already joined the trend with Bollywood's Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan setting major old-age goals with their altered faces on social media. Indian cricket fans too have now joined the bandwagon and taken pictures of cricketers and put it in the FaceApp, only to find how hilarious the results are.

Thanks to cricket fans, the Indian squad had gotten a new makeover, sporting silver hair and beards, on images that were taken prior to the ICC World Cup 2019 as part of its official photoshoot. From the likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, to Hardik Pandya and others, fans used a plethora of images on the app to find out how their favourite cricketers would look like as sexagenarians.

Here's what they shared:

Turns out, the Indian cricketers were not the only ones getting a makeover, courtesy fans, cricketers from Pakistan and other countries too were not spared.

However, not all the posts were by cricket fans. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one cricketer who happily jumped in on the trend and took to his Instagram. Chahal posted a pic of himself using the viral app and captioned it, "Old is Gold".

Old is Gold 😂 #2060

FaceApp initially had gained popularity in 2017 where the filter applies wrinkles and grey hair to photos and has only resurfaced recently using an artificial intelligence technology to age photos more realistically.

