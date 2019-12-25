Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar Welcome Baby Boy on Christmas Eve, Twitter Rejoices

On Christmas eve while the world celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, Indian star wrestlers Geeta Phogat and husband Pawan Kumar welcomed a beautiful baby boy, their first born, into the world on December 24.

Phogat, who tied the knot with Kumar in November 2016, took to Twitter to share the good news.

HELLO BOY!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD! He is here! We are so much in love...please give him your love and blessings," she wrote. The new mother also added that the little boy "made our life perfect now..Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born".

Star freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat won hearts across the world when she became the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She also made the country proud when she becamethe first Indian woman to qualify to for the Summer Olympics in 2012.

Her popularity in the country got a further fillip after the 2016 Bollywood film 'Dangal' featuring Amir Khan and based on the lives of the six Phogat sisters including Geeta and Babita who are all wrestlers.

The image of the baby boy garnered a lot of love and adoration on social media. Many conjectured that the baby, born to two of the most prominent wrestlers in the country, may end up becoming a wrestler too!

स्वागत है छोरे का फ़ुल आशीर्वाद के साथ ♥️ — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) December 24, 2019

Congratulations and Wishing you & your Family a very Happy Christmas & Wonderfull 2020 !!!! Also wishing you all get the best gifts of life with full of happiness, Luck, Love, Success, Good Health & Wealth!!! — Anish (@AnishSaryal) December 25, 2019

Congratulations for bringing in this little bundle of joy. The baby looks adorable. God bless.I wish speedy recovery to mom. All the best guys — amitmakkar (@iAmitMakkar) December 24, 2019

Congratulations both of you on being promoted as parents. BTW, look at the boy, he’s not at all looking like a just born, but seems to be ready to take on his dad. Cute. Is the future history just taken birth? — Venkat Rameshwar (@venkatrameshwar) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Phogat has been tirelessly training for the 2020 Tokyo despite her pregnancy. In a recent interview to India Today, Phogat said that the 2020 tournament was her only goal right now.

