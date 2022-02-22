'Gehraiyaan' Blooper Leaves Australian Journalist Amused, Netizens Suggest Better Films

‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhaant Chaturvedi, continues to grab eyeballs even a week after its release. This time, it was an Australian journalist who was puzzled by a scene which had Ananya Pandey in it. The scene in question is one in which the actress is seen drinking water. While initially she is seen drinking from an oval tumbler with a slice of lemon in it, a few seconds later the tumbler changes shape and the lemon too disappears. The journalist seems to be amused by this discrepancy and tweeted:

“One thing unresolved in #Gehraiyaan is how Tia’s glass transformed in this scene when she never put it down?"

She also posted the scene to prove her point.

While a few took to trolling the film in the comments, a few suggested better Indian movies to watch.

“Please don’t judge Indian Movies by watching shitty Bollywood movies. Watch South Indian movies, especially Telugu, to understand the potential of Indian Cinema."

Advertisement

Please don't judge Indian Movies by watching shitty Bollywood movies. Watch South Indian movies, especially Telugu, to understand the potential of Indian Cinema 🙏🏻— Naanu (@Tw33tShoot3r) February 21, 2022

“The movie was so pathetic even her glass got transformed.."

The movie was so pathetic even her glass got transformed..— Rajan patel (@Patelrajan) February 21, 2022

“I never saw the movie but seeing your observations can say background is different in both the scene so maybe she put the glass down to transform."

I never saw the movie but seeing your observations can say background is different in both the scene so maybe she put the glass down to transform🤣🤣.— Ashish singh (@ashiiishhh) February 21, 2022

“Nah she was outside holding it, walked inside and sat down and had a drink from it."

Nah she was outside holding it,walked inside and sat down and had a drink from it.— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 21, 2022

“After this.. bollywood fans be like:"

After this.. bollywood fans be like: pic.twitter.com/szG1aJtcdJ— ☘️ naaaaaaaahh (@sir_m_brar) February 21, 2022

“That film has more problems than changing of a glass in between a scene."

That film has more problems than changing of a glass in between a scene😭😭— Ishraj Tuli (@_ishrajtuli) February 21, 2022

“Detective Chloe : "

“why would you waste 2.5 hours your life?"

why would you waste 2.5 hours your life?— Siddhi 🙂 (@_sectumsempra18) February 21, 2022

Deepika’s latest film Gehraiyaan revolves around her character Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Gehraiyaan had its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.