'Gehraiyaan' Writer's Father Trolled for Celebrating Son's Work, Users Say, ‘Leave Him Alone’

Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ just released and it has been receiving mixed reviews. Viewers who did not like the film have been expressing their disappointment on Twitter, but a few took it too far when they trolled the father of one of the film’s writers. Chandan Roy, father of Sumit Roy who was a co-writer for ‘Gehraiyaan’, tweeted a poster of the movie two days ago asking people to watch it. Soon, netizens commented on his post slamming his son’s work. A father’s appreciation for his son’s work soon became a dumping ground for the viewers’ ire. The original poster even replied to a few of the comments. The incident led many others to comment that the man should be able to celebrate his son without facing the trolls.

“See the movie. My son Sumit is among the writers."

“Uncle, aap please uska work ek bar review kar liya karo. Railway station pe bikne wale saste sahitya ko translate kar ke movie ki script bana raha hai aapka beta."

“Sir, good that I found you as had this one question, was he just paid only half the dialogue writer’s money as the other half only is about uttering the four letter word on the loop. No offense Sir, just wanted to get this serious concern from recent OTT movies be reached across."

“I never ask my son how much is his earning from each project. So I can’t answer your question. Next time when I talk to him I will ask him. But one thing I must say these days what I see around is young generation is freely using the four words. So people should not mind."

“Tell him to stop writing immediately and enroll into a school."

“Looks like the story went above your head. You need to study more to understand this type of movie."

“It is natural to feel excited for your son. Congratulations. However, I do not think I would be proud of this effort if I was the parent/guardian/teacher of the writer. I hope he creates something more worthwhile next time."

“One sweet gent whose son has written the Gehraiyaan script is proudly talking about it on Twitter and people are barging in to tell him they didn’t like it. This is what I mean by graciousness totally lacking these days. Let the man celebrate his son."

“Uncle is just happy for his son. Let him be, whether you like the movie or not."

“Parents are so pure man. :’)"

“Haven’t seen this Film. Hadn’t exactly planned to. But now I will. Here is a proud father, in simplest words, urging everyone to see it as his son is among the writers. And this is better than any positive reviews. Wish your son the best, Sir. Sumit is already making u proud."

“To see a father support his son, delivering clapbacks to haters and staying strong."

Shakun Batra directed Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, takes the often-tread path in sorting messy relationships. Gehraiyaan film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

