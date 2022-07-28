Gems Vs James Bond: Delhi High Court Rules in Favour of Cadbury in 2005 Case

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, gave its judgement on a long-pending case of trademark infringement dispute between Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, formerly known as Cadbury India Limited, and Neeraj Food Products. The court, giving the verdict in favour of Mondelez, directed Neeraj Food Products to pay a fine of almost Rs 16 lakh for violating the copyrights of Cadbury’s trademark ‘Gems.’

The infringement case was filed by Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, in 2005, in which the manufacturer claimed that the defendant, Neeraj Food Product, launched a product namely ‘James Bond,’ which had a stark resemblance to their very popular and original product, ‘Cadbury Gems.’ The lawsuit also mentioned that the product ‘James Bond’ also infringed its copyright and trademark registration of a character named ‘Gems Bond,’ which was often used in the marketing of the product.

The verdict was given by Justice Pratibha M Singh, who noted that the product packaging of ‘James Bond’ did, in fact, bear resemblance to Gems. Justice Singh said, “The defendant’s packaging used the mark ‘James Bond’/’Jamey Bond’ with the same blue/purple base and colourful button chocolates. The mark ‘Gems’ is depicted in a brown background in the Plaintiff’s (Cadbury) product, so also, in the defendant’s products,” as reported by Live Law.

The court observed that the entire colour scheme is identical and is “confusingly and deceptively similar.” In addition, the court mentioned that the artistic work on the character of ‘James Bond’ was inspired by the character, ‘Gems Bond,’ developed by Cadbury. Calling the product manufactured by Neeraj Food Products a “complete knock-off” of ‘Gems,’ the court ordered the company to pay a fine of Rs 15,86,928 to Cadbury.

While an interim injunction was imposed by the Delhi High Court in 2007, Neeraj Foods Private Limited is now directed to permanently discontinue – the manufacturing and marketing – their product.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here