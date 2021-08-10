How a Gen Z Meme Trend Compelled a Mainstream Daily to Use an Internet Slang

For a long time, traditional newspapers and media houses have resisted the urge to use the internet slang for their informal sound and word usage. However, as memes and TikTok trends take control of a generation growing up among the smartphones and social media, it is time that media houses start including the slangs.

A New York Times article published on Monday finally acknowledged the internet vocabulary and used the term sh*tposting as it described the new school of social media posting, summarizing it as “barraging people’s feeds with seemingly indiscriminate content, often accompanied by humorous or confessional commentary.”

Written by Taylor Lorenz, the article titled “Text Memes Are Taking Over Instagram” showed how Gen Z is deploying text-heavy meme posts, paired with unrelated pictures, turning the social media platform designed for pictures and videos into a destination for written expression.

One of the highlights of the piece was when Lorenz used the exact term that describes the prevalent memes that are visible on social media feeds. The line read, “Known in internet slang as sh*tposting, this style of posting involves people publishing low-quality images, videos, or comments online.”

Although the word only appears once in the article, it is of significance as it shows how internet culture has revolutionised our modern vocabulary which can no more be aptly described in a traditional way. In order to relate with its readers, even The New York Times was compelled to use a term like sh*tposting.

The piece also showed how people are trying to dissect the thoughts that go behind this trend of memes that is led by the Gen Z population. Lorenz writes that the trend of sh*tposting picked up quite significantly during the pandemic when the younger generation was confined to their homes with nothing but smartphone and internet connection.

The article also mentions how Instagram has now probably replaced Twitter when it comes to text-heavy content. Since Twitter restrictsthe written content to a 280-character limit, Gen Z creatives have utilised the combination of text, tools and Instagram Create mode to set a new trend of memes that are certainly going to leave you in splits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here