Gender Reveal Goes Wrong after Would-be Dad Injures Himself with a Party Popper

The trend of organising a gender reveal party is quite popular in the west. As the name suggests, the joyous event is celebrated by the parents-to-be as they reveal the gender of their unborn baby. Some couples like to throw a lavish party while some prefer to mark the occasion with their very close friends and family. Usually, the gender of the baby is revealed by using pink colour for girl and blue for boy. Most common ways of doing this include releasing balloons, opening party poppers of either colours or cutting coloured cupcakes. The happy occasion however did not go as per plan for a couple who were expecting their second baby together.

In a YouTube video that has been shared by Gemma Bayliffe Newby, the soon to be second-time father ends up opening the party popper in the wrong direction. As a result of this, the confetti forcefully pops right on his crotch leaving him in pain. The entire gender reveal video has been shot in the living room of their house.

The clip starts with the couple talking to their daughter about how pink means that it is going to be a girl and blue depicts that her unborn sibling will be a boy. Soon after, her mother is seen handing her blue balloons which she happily takes. While this is happening, we also see that the father is constantly trying to open the popper but is struggling with it. After few attempts, he changes the direction of the popper and it opens in the wrong direction.

A few seconds later, he is seen getting up from the floor as he throws blue confetti in the air. The parents ask what blue signifies to which their little one at first answers ‘Girl’. After multiple attempts of them convincing her that it is not a girl, she ends up crying. A couple of seconds later, she is seen rushing towards the sofa saying, "I did not want a boy, I wanted a girl." Soon after. she is seen rushing to her mother while crying.

As expected, the video has garnered quite a lot of attention with over 72 thousand views on YouTube alone. In the description of the now viral clip, Newby, wrote, "From start to finish, everything that could go wrong definitely did. Watch until the end!"The over two minutes video is now nearing 150 likes on the video-sharing platform.