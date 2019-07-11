Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gender Reveal Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong as Car Bursts into Blue Flames in Australia

With the trend of having gender reveal parties becoming popular, people have started coming up with innovative ways to disclose the gender of the unborn child.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
A gender reveal party in Australia's Gold Coast went horribly wrong when the car, spewing blue smoke, indicating it was a boy, caught fire. The footage of the incident, that actually took place in April last year, was recently released by the Queensland Police Service to warn people of the dangers of 'burnout', a practice which sees a car remain stationary while its wheels are spun. This causes the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction.

With the trend of having gender reveal parties becoming popular, people have started coming up with innovative ways to disclose the gender of the unborn child. But it does not necessarily mean that they go as planned.

Caught on camera, the clip features a vehicle emitting blue smoke as the guests film and celebrate the moment. However, as it comes to stop, the vehicle suddenly bursts into flames and the driver is forced to leave the vehicle. By that time, the car has started to billow black smoke instead of the blue indicating a boy.

According to a story published in CNN, a 29-year-old man was subsequently convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cited a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service as saying.

