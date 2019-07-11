Gender Reveal Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong as Car Bursts into Blue Flames in Australia
With the trend of having gender reveal parties becoming popular, people have started coming up with innovative ways to disclose the gender of the unborn child.
With the trend of having gender reveal parties becoming popular, people have started coming up with innovative ways to disclose the gender of the unborn child.
A gender reveal party in Australia's Gold Coast went horribly wrong when the car, spewing blue smoke, indicating it was a boy, caught fire. The footage of the incident, that actually took place in April last year, was recently released by the Queensland Police Service to warn people of the dangers of 'burnout', a practice which sees a car remain stationary while its wheels are spun. This causes the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction.
With the trend of having gender reveal parties becoming popular, people have started coming up with innovative ways to disclose the gender of the unborn child. But it does not necessarily mean that they go as planned.
Caught on camera, the clip features a vehicle emitting blue smoke as the guests film and celebrate the moment. However, as it comes to stop, the vehicle suddenly bursts into flames and the driver is forced to leave the vehicle. By that time, the car has started to billow black smoke instead of the blue indicating a boy.
According to a story published in CNN, a 29-year-old man was subsequently convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cited a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service as saying.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- WhatsApp Message Tracing Possible Without Diluting Encryption, Claims IIT Professor
- SMEs Contributing Most to Industrial Automation Growth in India: Universal Robots