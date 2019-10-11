Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Gender Reveal Video Went Hilariously Wrong after Balloon Parents Were Popping Flew Away

Popping balloons filled with pink or blue ribbons are a popular format for 'gender reveal' videos for social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gender Reveal Video Went Hilariously Wrong after Balloon Parents Were Popping Flew Away
Image credit: Instagram

These days, people are resorting to new ways of revealing their baby’s gender before the birth. Most of these celebrations are through representing colours blue and pink, where blue stands for a baby boy and pink for a baby girl. One of the most common ways of celebration is to burst a balloon, filled with blue or pink ribbons. While most of these celebrations are a happy moment, it turned out to be hilarious for a couple recently.

In a 29-second long video posted by Twitter user Jackson Dame, the parents-to-be can be seen trying hard to burst the balloon, which ends up flying away. The video, captioned as, “Finally, a gender reveal that I can get behind,” has triggered several reactions online. Here is the video:

After four failed attempts of bursting the balloon, the black-coloured balloon finally flies away in the air. The dad-to-be, dressed in a blue T-shirt, runs to catch hold of the balloon, but to no use. On the other hand, the mom-to-be, dressed in a pink dress, keeps laughing.

The video has attracted some hilarious reactions. While some people made fun of the father trying to jump the fence to catch the balloon, others called the concept of the gender reveal party ridiculous.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram