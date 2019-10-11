Gender Reveal Video Went Hilariously Wrong after Balloon Parents Were Popping Flew Away

These days, people are resorting to new ways of revealing their baby’s gender before the birth. Most of these celebrations are through representing colours blue and pink, where blue stands for a baby boy and pink for a baby girl. One of the most common ways of celebration is to burst a balloon, filled with blue or pink ribbons. While most of these celebrations are a happy moment, it turned out to be hilarious for a couple recently.

In a 29-second long video posted by Twitter user Jackson Dame, the parents-to-be can be seen trying hard to burst the balloon, which ends up flying away. The video, captioned as, “Finally, a gender reveal that I can get behind,” has triggered several reactions online. Here is the video:

I was waiting for someone to pull out a shotgun and shoot it — Kevin Joseph Timmons (@kevinjoseph17) October 7, 2019

After four failed attempts of bursting the balloon, the black-coloured balloon finally flies away in the air. The dad-to-be, dressed in a blue T-shirt, runs to catch hold of the balloon, but to no use. On the other hand, the mom-to-be, dressed in a pink dress, keeps laughing.

The video has attracted some hilarious reactions. While some people made fun of the father trying to jump the fence to catch the balloon, others called the concept of the gender reveal party ridiculous.

ole boy trying to vault the fence and bouncing off really seals it for me. — Jake Tolbert (@crazybilly) October 7, 2019

Best part it that it was so unnecessary, the balloon was long gone before he even tried — shirt jac+shorts (@sacrelicio) October 7, 2019

Aw man, now the poor baby will never know it’s gender. — k (@peasandkaris) October 7, 2019

Not sure bats are the best way to pop a balloon — Anyanka (@Nomorejellyfish) October 7, 2019

This video looks like performance art where they beat up the very idea of gender and banish it from the earth — Minion Death Cult Podcast (@miniondeathcult) October 7, 2019

