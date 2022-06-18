'Genius'? Man Uses Bumble Profile to Look for Flats in Mumbai

Online dating may have revolutionised modern romance, but it seems the apps can serve more than one purpose. Case in point, a Kerala man is going viral on Twitter for using the dating app Bumble to look for an apartment in Mumbai. A recent tweet shared by a user on the social media platform shares screenshots of a man’s Bumble profile where he is requesting potential matches to help him find a place in Mumbai.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the man did not hide his intentions. The Bumble bio of the man begins with an introduction where he clearly states his intentions, “Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai.”

In the following screenshot, the man mentioned that users should swipe right on his profile if they are in Mumbai and comfortable in helping him to find a place near Western Line since he does not speak Hindi. The shrewd strategy deployed by the man to overcome the linguistic barrier in the megacity has certainly left many impressed.

He also added that the quickest way to his heart is, “to send me leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri.” However, in the next line, he does mention that he will not judge a user if they ask him for brokerages.

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay pic.twitter.com/s9dfzM3Xfv — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) June 15, 2022

Sharing the screenshots of the unique Bumble profile on Twitter, the user wrote, “no you’re looking for a soulmate on Bumble, he is looking to rent a place in Bombay.”

The tweet has received the attention of netizens who are also applauding the man for his ingenious way of securing a place in the megacity. One of the users commented, “On Bumble, many search for a place in heart, but he is searching for a place in a flat.”

In bumble many search place in heart, but he is searching place in flat.😎 — Office of IIN (@IINoffice) June 16, 2022

An empathising user commented, “Got to try everywhere man.” Finding a place in Mumbai can be a daunting task and the man is leaving no possibility.

Gotta try everywhere man 😔 — Gaargi 🙂 (taylor's version) (@waterxmelon_) June 15, 2022

Another user commented, “that guy is a genius.” Another comment read, “The guy has his priorities straight.”

that guy is a genius. — Khushi (@lametweets_here) June 15, 2022

The guy has his priorities straight — Kashish (@Kashish_younus) June 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on this Bumble profile?

