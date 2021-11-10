Genius or Gross? Ahmedabad Stall is Serving 'Paan Brownie' and Foodies Have Thoughts

The internet has provided us with many food experiments — some really appetising, others quite disastrous. We have seen gulab jamun with cheesecake, Maggi with Nutella, kiwi pizza, chocolate chai and even fanta omelette. Extensive range of various food combinations often leave netizens confused. Gujarat has been lately serving many strange food combinations, and the latest one is no different. A food stall in Ahmedabad has created a dessert that may or may not be approved for a larger audience. Recently, a Twitter user brought to us a dish known as the Paan Brownie and the internet is divided. While paan has undergone an overhaul in the last couple of years with people experimenting with different additions and ingredients, a brownie is unheard of. A video clip was shared in which one can see how the unique dish is being prepared.

The video opens to a heated wooden pan being topped with loads of chocolate sauce. The sizzling plate is then topped with brownie and again loads of sauce. Next, it is layered with a generous scoop of ice cream, presumably paan flavoured, on top. The dish looks utterly delectable as the person preparing the dish adds more sauce over it. Finally, a fully-loaded big size paan is placed on top of it and the leaf is opened, revealing all its ingredients.

No, you don’t have to imagine the dish, you can watch a preparation video here:

just give them alcohol man,… https://t.co/SbDlAkwWB6— s (@cowsaresocute) November 9, 2021

Users of the micro-blogging site were left highly intrigued by the recipe. The paan brownie has found divided opinions in netizens’ comments. A section expressed admiration, saying that the innovative dish would be actually nice to try. Some argued that since paan has a minty flavour and chocolate goes well with mint, the paan brownie would taste great.

Others who were not so enthusiastic questioned whether people in Gujarat are coming up with strange food ideas because of the liquor ban in the state.

What do you think about Paan and Brownie combination?

Recently, one Oreo Pakoda recipe from Ahmedabad became a hot topic of debate on social media platforms. A video was shared online by a food blogger where one could see pakoda being made with much-popular Oreo biscuits. The clip was originally shared on Youtube to show the preparation of Ahmedabad's popular Oreo pakoda.

