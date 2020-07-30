Genius or Gross? Mustard Beer to Make a Splash Soon and Twitter Cannot Chug it

How do you like to enjoy you beer? With some peanuts, spicy snacks or some mustard?

If that reads a little bizarre, then brace yourself for this new combination of Mustard and Beer being launched by French's on August 1 to mark the occasion of National Mustard Day, which is celebrated on the first Saturday in August to "recognize a versatile condiment". Used in many different cuisines, mustard comes from the seeds of the mustard plant.

According to reports, the "tropical wheat beer" is the output of a team up between Oskar Blues Head Brewer Juice Drapeau and French's.

"We are stoked to announce our partnership with @frenchs to develop French’s Mustard Beer – a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with an array of citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard," said Oskar Blues.

THAT’S RIGHT. #MUSTARDBEER--We are stoked to announce our partnership with @frenchs to develop French’s Mustard Beer – a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with an array of citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard.--Learn More at https://t.co/TBxSer0TXn pic.twitter.com/TQ7EJkPCE0 — Oskar Blues Brewery (@oskarblues) July 29, 2020

The beer is brewed with key lime, lemon, tangerine, passionfruit and 150 pounds of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard and the limited edition will be available for online order from CraftShack starting this Saturday or at Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms in various cities.

However, the mustard-alcohol combination didn't really settle well with netizens, who appeared to freak out at the sight of such an eccentric beverage mix-up.

Sorry guys. Not a good idea. pic.twitter.com/RnhjxvD6lz — David Roeser (@soiadave73) July 29, 2020

our country continues to spit in the face of god https://t.co/vjvihvWMEu — Shane McNichol (@OnTheShaneTrain) July 29, 2020

I pretty much just vomitted in my mouth! Love @oskarblues but can't stand mustard of any kind. Sorry @Frenchs. — Randy Shilling (@rwshil) July 29, 2020

@FourthRoomBrew They took it too far! — Unitz (@UnitZee) July 29, 2020

The police are on their way https://t.co/qiE2PeMnyD pic.twitter.com/HcmzRiEfo7 — Lakers Hype Man (@CaliMVP) July 29, 2020

@FourthRoomBrew They took it too far! — Unitz (@UnitZee) July 29, 2020

This years' mustard beer is a follow up of French's launch of mustard ice-cream last year on August 1 and it had reportedly sold out to draw a lot of positive reviews.

Adding more to the excitement, Oskar Blues has also released a homebrew recipe to make French’s Mustard Beer— not too 'mustardy' to pour on a bun, but may be pair up with a hot dog?