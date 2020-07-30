BUZZ

Genius or Gross? Mustard Beer to Make a Splash Soon and Twitter Cannot Chug it

(Image credit: Twitter)

French's to launch Mustard Beer on August 1 to mark the occasion of National Mustard Day, which is celebrated on the first Saturday in August to "recognize a versatile condiment".

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
How do you like to enjoy you beer? With some peanuts, spicy snacks or some mustard?

If that reads a little bizarre, then brace yourself for this new combination of Mustard and Beer being launched by French's on August 1 to mark the occasion of National Mustard Day, which is celebrated on the first Saturday in August to "recognize a versatile condiment". Used in many different cuisines, mustard comes from the seeds of the mustard plant.

According to reports, the "tropical wheat beer" is the output of a team up between Oskar Blues Head Brewer Juice Drapeau and French's.

"We are stoked to announce our partnership with @frenchs to develop French’s Mustard Beer – a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with an array of citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard," said Oskar Blues.

The beer is brewed with key lime, lemon, tangerine, passionfruit and 150 pounds of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard and the limited edition will be available for online order from CraftShack starting this Saturday or at Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms in various cities.

However, the mustard-alcohol combination didn't really settle well with netizens, who appeared to freak out at the sight of such an eccentric beverage mix-up.

This years' mustard beer is a follow up of French's launch of mustard ice-cream last year on August 1 and it had reportedly sold out to draw a lot of positive reviews.

Adding more to the excitement, Oskar Blues has also released a homebrew recipe to make French’s Mustard Beer— not too 'mustardy' to pour on a bun, but may be pair up with a hot dog?

