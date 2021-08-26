'Proof of Behavioural Change': Gentle Tortoise Attacks, Devours Seabird in Seychelles

In a “horrifying attack," a giant tortoise hunted and devoured a baby bird in a single mouthful on an eco-tourist island in Seychelles. As per the experts, this is the first time such an act has been captured on video. They, too, are disturbed.

The video was shot on Fregate Island in the Indian Ocean. The island attracts eco-tourists who come for the beaches and to see the birds and animals, including a population of approximately 3,000 free-roaming giant tortoises. Some of these tortoises chase and eat birds, which is an uncommon diet for a herbivore.

As slow-moving vegetarians, giant tortoises are known for munching on grasses and fruits. Researchers’ video is altering the way people think about these large land creatures.

Justin Gerlach, an island ecologist at Peterhouse in Cambridge, England, described the occurrence as “shocked and horrific." “The tortoise pursues this bird on purpose, kills it, and then eats it. So, yes, that is hunting,” he added.

The researchers added that all the tortoises were herbivores when they were released in the open. Later, some of them were spotted consuming bones and snail shells for calcium.

According to the researchers, the manner in which the tortoise approached its prey shows that this sort of contact occurs regularly. Gerlach also called this video evidence of behavioural change.

Check out the video here:

Co-author Anna Zora, who is also Frégate Island conservation manager, had captured this encounter on camera. “When I noticed the tortoise moving in an unusual manner, I sat and observed, and when I realised what it was doing, I began filming,” Zora said.

