Geologist in Brazil Discovers Rare Volcanic Rock Worth Over 7 Lakh and it Resembles a Cookie Monster

There’s a monster that almost everyone adores, the Cookie Monster! The famous Sesame Street character is known for his bright, round, slightly whimsical eyes, blue fur, and a large gaping smile that never fades. He can be associated with joy and happiness and fun and lots of precious memories for kids who grew up with Sesame Street toys or watching the Sesame Street toys on television. But when you think of a rock, the immediate thought isn’t something fun and whimsical. A rock is simply a piece of solidified earth minerals, after all, what’s fun about that?

Well, there is now. A researcher in Brazil has recovered a rock formation that looks so much like the famous muppet that you’d think it was made in a toy factory. The volcanic rock was uncovered from the Rio Grande dol sul region near Soledade in Brazil, reported Daily Mail.

The full rock resembles an egg-like shape. But when the two parts are separated by splitting in half, the interior looks like Cookie Monster’s face. The deep blue quartz crystal (lighter than Cookie Monster’s bright blue fur) aligns perfectly in the shape of the muppet’s facial anatomy. It even resembles his famous smiling facial feature.

The rock discovered, agate, is a ‘semiprecious silica mineral.’ It belongs in quartz category. They are formed in areas with previous volcanic activity and where lava has settled into cavities around the structure. As the outer lava layer solidifies, a liquid enters the formation. As it spreads within the structure, it solidifies into various layers and patterns within. These layers result in the famous rocks with many recognisable features.

After recovery, the rock was sent to California was analysis. Mike Bowers, who is a specialist, said it was “the best example of the Cookie Monster Agate” ever seen. Yes, it has been named so officially because of the uncanny resemblance it bears with its namesake.

The rock was reportedly discovered in November 2020. It is so rare that it is worth $10,000 (Rs 7,30,149) approximately. He is not guessing the price off-handedly. He has been offered this sum by five different buyers already.

“'I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there. I have seen others but here you have it complete (both sides) Lucas Fassari is actually the one who found it,” Bowers was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

According to Bowers, unusual formations in agate rocks are quite common. There are many that resemble owl, scared human face, and so on. But they weakly resemble these features whereas this particular agate is clearly defined and exact replica of the muppet.

These rocks tend to solidify in various structures that we recognise as things from our daily lives.