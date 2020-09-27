Geologists Discover Fossilised Leaves From Jurassic Period in Jharkhand

Geologists have found fossilised leaves, estimated to be around 150-200million years old, in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. A couple of 20 cm by 5 cm fossilised leaves of genus Ptilophyllum have been found in Dudhkol mountain in Taljhari area on Saturday and further excavation is underway, lead geologist assistant professor Ranjit Kumar Singh of Sahibganj PG College said.

The excavation is being conducted in association with National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow under a project of the Department of Science and Technology of the Union government. "Such leaves were consumed by herbivorous dinosaurs.

Smaller fossils from Upper Jurassic to Cretaceous period were earlier found in the region. We might even find fossilised dinosaur eggs during further excavation," Singh told .