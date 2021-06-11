George Boy, Monkey and TikTok Sensation, Dies After Visit to Vet for Dental Checkup

The internet is mourning the tragic death of TikTok’s favourite monkey user who died on June 7. The 12-year old monkey named George Boy had over 17 million followers on TikTok, while his Instagram page was followed by 5.17 lakh users. Confirming the devastating news for George’s followers, his owners shared a video giving the details around his death. Revealing the reason behind George’s death, the owner told that he died because of an anaesthesia complication after his recent visit to a vet for a dental checkup. His health deteriorated and he finally succumbed to it on June 7.

Sharing their tribute for their deceased pet monkey, the owners said while George has left physically, his spirit and love will always live on.

Here’s the post:

Reacting to the tragic news, George’s followers remembered him and prayed for his peace in death. Sharing his message for George, American actor Zak Bagans wrote, “George, you had the power to make everyone happy and laugh when they were down. Such a loving little soul. My thoughts especially to his immediate family. Such sad news. Can’t believe it."

Many other users also shared their emotions for George.

George won the heart of users online with his mischievous but cute videos. George was famously known as the monkey that rips open packages from fans. A lot of his popular content included opening all the gifts and fan mails that he received. His fans would often send him presents that included snacks, fan art, stickers, and toys.

He first came to live with his owner couple around 10 years ago as a service animal for their mother who had a very painful nerve disorder called CRPS. Later, he started living with the Texas couple as a pet and they would often document his life and share videos online. With time, George became very popular on the video-sharing platforms and was an internet celebrity of sought.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here