George Bush Condemned 'Brutal' Invasion of Iraq in Awkward Freudian Slip. He Meant Ukraine.

Former US President George W Bush, while speaking in Dallas, made a verbal faux pas when he accidentally said “Iraq” instead of “Ukraine” while decrying Russia’s invasion of the latter country. He described it as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq”, immediately realising the slip-up. “I mean, of Ukraine,” he corrected himself immediately, adding under his breath, “Iraq, too,” as per The Dallas Morning News. There was laughter from the audience after Bush pinned the mistake on his age, 75.

“The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations. And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine,” Bush was quoted as saying in The Dallas Morning News report. He was speaking at an event at his presidential center at Southern Methodist University.

Bush’s slip-up, which many social media users considered “Freudian”, made way for him to be criticised by the general public on Twitter in good measure.

Happy to see that George Bush has finally recognized that George Bush is a war criminal. https://t.co/kZITGObZyA — Marquis Govan (@MarquisGovan1) May 19, 2022

The fact that folks rehabilitated George Bush, acted like he was some grandpa painting dogs, and now he’s on stage chuckling about an invasion that killed hundreds of thousands of people is enough to drive someone insane. — Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) May 19, 2022

My dude’s subconscious straight up confessing something he’s been feeling probably since 2003. What a slip up. The universe works in funny/mysterious ways.#GeorgeBush #Iraq https://t.co/3ZN4CpbE30 — Straight Cash Homie (@SimplyChow) May 19, 2022

The fact that folks rehabilitated George Bush, acted like he was some grandpa painting dogs, and now he’s on stage chuckling about an invasion that killed hundreds of thousands of people is enough to drive someone insane. — Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) May 19, 2022

George W. Bush didn't do a Freudian slip.

He did a Freudian Confession. https://t.co/snIwFI0fA2 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 19, 2022

War criminal George Bush accidentally condemning the US invasion of Iraq as "unjustified and brutal" while demonizing Russia may be history's greatest Freudian slip. This monster has the blood of over 1 million Iraqis on his hands. In a just world he'd face a war crimes tribunal pic.twitter.com/1cZt5SqH8j — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 19, 2022

VIDEO: Incredible Self-Own Freudian Slip By George W.Bush…pic.twitter.com/EyVsajw3fd — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) May 19, 2022

Bush, during the event, described Ukraine President Zelenskky as “the 21st century Churchill” and also called him a “good little guy”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.