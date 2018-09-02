George Bush Sneaks Candy to Michelle Obama During McCain's Funeral, Video Wins Internet
George W Bush, a Republican served as the 43rd president of the US while Michelle Obama is married to two-time president Barack Obama, a staunch Democrat.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Michelle thanks him for handing the candy and smiles briefly.
Despite coming from varying political backgrounds, the two are said to enjoy a good rapport.
The friendly act drew emotional reactions from Twitter users who just could not seem to get enough of the exchange.
Perhaps THIS IS WHAT AMERICA IS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT. REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS NOT DEMONIZING EACH OTHER. What do you think about this "sweet" moment? I will talk about this and the McCain Funeral, Monday on 77WABC radio in NY noon-3 pm 770 AM. #georgebush #michelleobama #candy https://t.co/o48mtZh5RW— Dominic Carter (@DominicTV) September 1, 2018
George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018
Moment between George W. Bush and Michelle Obama at #McCainsFuneral goes viral after Bush slips Michelle a piece of candy 🍬. Don't you just love the #MichelleObama and #GeorgeWBush moments? Proof GOP's & DEM's can LOVE ❤️.— I Am Neecha (@AuthorJoeNBrown) September 2, 2018
. https://t.co/0TMdJs1JJA pic.twitter.com/Babkr6OOaK
who among us has not participated in the church pew peppermint pass? https://t.co/uB2CO03kn1— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 1, 2018
McCain who had served during the Vietnam war died at the age of 81 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama eulogized the late senator during a memorial service which was held on Saturday in Washington.
