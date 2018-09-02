George Bush Sneaks Candy to Michelle Obama During McCain's Funeral, Video Wins Internet

Perhaps THIS IS WHAT AMERICA IS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT. REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS NOT DEMONIZING EACH OTHER. What do you think about this "sweet" moment? I will talk about this and the McCain Funeral, Monday on 77WABC radio in NY noon-3 pm 770 AM. #georgebush #michelleobama #candy https://t.co/o48mtZh5RW — Dominic Carter (@DominicTV) September 1, 2018

John McCain’s funeral saw a galaxy of leaders pay tribute to the late senator. Amid the solemn ceremony, a heart-warming moment between Michelle Obama and George W Bush caught the internet’s attention. In a video clip, which has since gone viral, Bush can be seen passing candy to the former first lady of the United States who is seated next to him for the funeral service.Michelle thanks him for handing the candy and smiles briefly.Despite coming from varying political backgrounds, the two are said to enjoy a good rapport.George W Bush, a Republican served as the 43rd president of the US while Michelle Obama is married to two-time president Barack Obama, a staunch Democrat.The friendly act drew emotional reactions from Twitter users who just could not seem to get enough of the exchange.McCain who had served during the Vietnam war died at the age of 81 after a prolonged battle with cancer.Former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama eulogized the late senator during a memorial service which was held on Saturday in Washington.