George Clooney's 3-year-old Son Interrupting his Zoom Call Interview is the Cutest Video Bomb

It was a virtual interview call that George Clooney was busy with. That’s when the Oscar-winner’s son interrupted the Zoom meeting and it was an absolute adorable moment. Yes, George Clooney is George Clooney, but nothing changes when one is a parent trying to work amid the pandemic. In the typical 2020 fashion, the three-year-old boy wandered into the room straight into the frame where his father was speaking to Zach Baron over a digital video call. The 59-year-old will be gracing the GQ’s 2020 cover of the as the Icon of the year.

Alexander mid-interview Zoom-crash sadly has no video footage. However, the adorable interruption has been included in the published profile. The sweet exchange between father and son was described by the interviewer, saying Alexander Clooney came "bombing into the frame."

Clooney was speaking about how he never considered remarriage until he met his now-wife Amal. He said, "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed."

And just then showed up the cute kid attracting all the attention. After cute Alexander entered the virtual interview, Clooney got his little to stick around for a minute inviting him to say hello to the interviewer.

"You've got chocolate on your face. Did you have chocolate?" asked the actor to his son, who responded saying, "Yeah.” Clooney also asked the toddler to say how old he was. “Three. Because I got my birthday," replied Alexander.At his proud father's insistence, who mentioned that his son speaks fluent Italian, Alexander translated the phrase ‘It’s very hot today' in the language.

“Moltocaldo,” asserted the little one. George married human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014. The couple welcomed twins a son and daughter Ella in 2017.