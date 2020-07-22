George Floyd Memorial in Manchester Defaced with Racist Slur, City Council Orders Probe

George Floyd's memorial in Manchester's Stevenson square has been defaced with racist slur painted on it using spray paint. The mural has now been covered in brown paper.

The portrait of the 46-year-old Floyd, who was killed in police custody, was painted by street artist Akse in his memory. Floyd was killed in police custody in May Minneapolis, Minnesota after he was pinned to ground and chocked to death by a white officer Derek Chauvin.

Disgusting. A racist has defaced the George Floyd memorial in Stevenson Square. This is not how we act in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/bXYQ7Wtyvk — The Manc (@TheMancUK) July 22, 2020

Manchester administration has said that it will initiate a probe to nab the miscreants who defaced the memorial and "do everything we can to find out who committed this abhorrent crime". The cops have retrieved the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants. The defacement was first seen by on-beat cops and is believed to have been done overnight, according to BBC.

"We will do everything we can to find out who committed this abhorrent crime," Manchester City Council's deputy leader Nigel Murphy was quoted as saying.

On May 25, Floyd was pinned to the ground and chocked to death by cop Chauvin. 0'I can' breathe' were Floyd's last words as he chocked to death. His last words became the rallying cry in the subsequent anti-racist protests.

The incident fueled anti-racism protests across the globe. Major US cities were up in arms while statues of colonial leaders and slave traders were toppled in many countries as an attempt to erase the racist and colonial past.