George Harrison Foundation Launches India-Inspired 'Inner Light' Song Challenge

George Harrison's Material World Foundation has also donated $500,000 to the charities MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).

In an effort to raise more funds for coronavirus relief efforts, the Foundation has launched the new "Inner Light" challenge for Harrison fans around the world.

The challenge is inspired by the Harrison-penned song, "The Inner Light," which marked the first composition by the guitarist to be issued as a Beatles single.

The tune, heavily inspired by The Beatles' studies in India with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, was originally released in 1968 as the B-side to the band's "Lady Madonna."

Beatles fans are now asked to share their favorite line or verse from "The Inner Light" along with the hashtag #innerlight2020 on social media, with the Material World Foundation encouraging them to "sing it, play it, hum it, strum it, paint it, knit it, chant it, plant it, pray or meditate."

For each post, the Foundation will donate another dollar (up to $100,000) to the COVID-19 pandemic relief.

"These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, in quarantine or respecting the request to shelter in place. Let's get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light," Harrison's widow, Olivia, said of the challenge in a statement.

Harrison's son, Dhani, kicked off the campaign earlier this week with his own rendition of "The Inner Light," which he recorded from his own living room.

In other Beatles news, Disney recently announced that "The Beatles: Get Back" will launch in the US and Canada on September 4.

The documentary will include 55 minutes of never-before-seen footage of the Fab Four, which was shot in early 1969 while the British band was recording its 12th and final studio album, "Let It Be."