George Michael Super Fan Pays Millions to Buy London Home that 'WHAM' Singer Lived in

Fans are known to express their love for their idols in all crazy ways. A British fan has gone a step ahead and bought a whopping £19 million house of pop star George Micheal and cannot wait to move in with his family.

According to reports, Stephen Cameron, who runs a medical communications firm, has bought the late singer's seven-bedroom North London mansion next to Kate Moss. Cameron had been on the lookout for a new property for four years and described his massive Highgate village purchase as 'stunning.'

Cameron is a married man and a father-of-three and described his excitement to DailyMail as he said that the property is beautiful, stunning and he is looking forward to living there. Cameron also said that he is a huge George Michael fan, so the whole development makes it even better.

Cameron says that he knows the area really well and has been living in that part of North London for several years. However, the family has not fixed a date for when they would be moving into the mansion.

The Wham singer’s former house is a Grade II listed home, known as the Grove. The news reports that the property was previously let to celebrities for £15,000 per week and had been marketed on the low-key 'grey market' whereby agents seek prospective buyers privately. Grey marketing, also known as quiet marketing, involves withholding properties from mainstream portals, or sometimes merely uploading a brief outline with limited detail, a non-specific location and no pictures.

The Careless Whisper singer, who died from heart and liver complications on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, paid £7.65million for the property and spent many of his reclusive years there. He lived in the property with his partner for 13 years, Kenny Goss until 2009, and the singer's famous friends regularly gathered there for parties. The bulk of George’s £98 million fortune has been left to his sisters Melanie and Yioda.

According to a report in DailyMail, the house was sold by George’s father, Kyriacos Panayiotou, and it is believed the money will go to his family.

British supermodel Kate Moss, who has a home next door to Cameron’s, once revealed she used a ladder to get into George’s garden so she could have pool parties there with her daughter Lila Grace. Former Spice Girl Geri Horner was another regular guest at the posh property, as were Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and his wife Shirley.