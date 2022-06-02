George RR Martin Doesn't Understand Why People Ended up Hating 'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones had everybody spellbound when it first got published as a book in 1996 and then transformed into a televisual mastery in 2011. The show was adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novella ran for eight seasons and ended with fans left flustered and infuriated. Although the fan base had a plausible explanation for their discontentment with how the show ended, the creator of the saga, George R.R. Martin, seems to be having a hard time wrapping his head around it. Martin, in an interview with Independent, said, “I do not understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved.”

The blockbuster series had everyone obsessed with the show until the last two seasons when viewers complained about the plot being too speed-up and the ending being too abrupt and out of character. Martin claims to have experienced the wrath of hyper-online fans who hoard forums discussing the show and dissing the creators.

Addressing the phenomenon that left one of the greatest writers in the world at a loss of words, he said, “If you do not like a show, do not watch it! How has everything become so toxic?” Martin ensures that the hate and abuse he suffers online does not affect him personally.

Reiterating his point, he added, “it used to be if you were a fan of Star Trek, you liked Star Trek. Now it seems like half the people who call themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, and the Star Wars fans hate Star Wars. What the hell? Now maybe because it is changing, but as a writer, you’d go crazy if you didn’t change it somehow. You want to tell new stories, not tell the same stories over and over again.”

The author is not only pulled into discourses about the HBO series but is also poked frequently about the launch of his upcoming work in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Martin is making a comeback on television with the adaptation of his next novel, Fire and Blood.

Titled House of the Dragon, the show will be based 300 years earlier than the events that conspired in Game of Thrones. The show will premiere on August 21, 2022, and will showcase the story of the Targaryen dynasty.

